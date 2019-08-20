Take wings
Enjoy live music with a popular menu
Here’s good news for people with an affinity for chicken wings. A chain popular for hosting live music gigs has launched a new menu that focuses on the popular food item, with versions like kung pao, nahm jihm and chipotle BBQ wings.
Till August 30, 12 pm to 1 am
At Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinema Lane, Andheri West.
Call 8861005839
