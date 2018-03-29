Take your kids for this unique folklore narration with music, puppetry and humour

A group of storytellers in Mumbai is revisiting folklore for children and adults through music, puppetry and humour



Although children's literature has evolved a lot, there are some tales that remain evergreen and central to storytelling traditions. Talking Turtles, a group of enthusiastic storytellers aims to revive world folklore in different languages, through music, puppetry, and humour. Their latest workshop, Kadhai and Kahaani, will explore three tales from different languages, written exclusively for children.

"Kadhai means story in Tamil. We will be exploring a bilingual tale and wish to introduce a new language entirely through a story," says Shreedevi Sunil, who has been conducting storytelling sessions in Mumbai and other cities for the past seven years. While Ekki Dokki is an endearing story set in Maharashtra about two sisters' experience upon meeting an old lady who lives in a clearing in the middle of a forest, The Rolling Peppercorn is a humourous South Indian folk tale about a peppercorn that refuses to be ground into a chutney.



The third tale, The Lion and the Mouse, is from the popular Aesop's collection. "Our renditions of folktales aim to convey values and learning, and it comes out best when the audience participates. Hence, we incorporate repetitive phrases and songs that the young children can join in with," says Shreedevi, about using props, storyboards and characterisation to engage the young listeners.

The session will end with an interactive activity session to help children retell the stories they have shared. "Folk tales have been handed down to us for generations, but they are still very relevant in the present times. We wish to inspire our children and peers to discover this richness," explains Shreedevi.

On March 31, 11 am to 1 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Rd, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in COST Rs 350

