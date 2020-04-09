Priyanshu Painyuli on Chris Hemsworth: He has an incredible zest to learn more and do better

Not many Bollywood actors can boast a Russo Brothers production on their résumé. Naturally then, Priyanshu Painyuli considers himself among the fortunate few as he awaits the release of the Netflix film, Extraction. If the Sam Hargrave-directed actioner had piqued the curiosity of Indian cinegoers when leading man Chris Hemsworth flew in to the country last year for the shoot, the recently released trailer has only added to the excitement. "I got several messages from industry friends, who were surprised to see me in the role of a gangster. They were [taken aback] by my blingy look in the film," says an elated Painyuli, who is seen locking horns with Hemsworth in the kidnapping drama.

The actor, who has another biggie in Rashmi Rocket, turns into a fan boy when the conversation steers to co-star Hemsworth. "He is so grounded, and has an incredible zest to learn more and do better." Painyuli, who has won acclaim for his performance in Upstarts (2019), says the exposure to an international project has made him "more disciplined". "With this film, I have been able to inculcate a methodical approach to work. The research was so thorough that there was zero scope for errors when the actors were in front of the camera."

