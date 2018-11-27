Talat Aziz and Kyra Shroff flag-off walkathon in Mumbai

national

Over 1000 Mumbaikars walked together to support the cause of Organ Donation

Ghazal singer Talat Aziz along with Tennis ace Kyra Shroff flagging off the Mumbai edition of the Ã¢Â€Â˜More to GiveÃ¢Â€Â™ walkathon organized by Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai

Every year over 5 lakh Indians lose their lives waiting for an organ. To take a progressive step towards addressing this concern, teams across Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, organised the 'More to Give' walkathon as a part of the national initiative aimed at increasing awareness about Organ Donation.

Currentl,y in its third edition, the walkathon was flagged off by tennis ace Kyra Shroff and Ghazal singer Talat Aziz along with the medical and non-medical teams from Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai. The 3.2km walkathon witnessed over 1000 participants, garnering over 800 Organ Donation pledges.



Ghazal singer Talat Aziz and Tennis ace Kyra Shroff along with participants at the ‘More to Give’ walkathon organized by Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai

The initiative was supported by Dr S. Narayani, Sandeep Guduru, Dr Hiren Ambegaokar, and Dr Supriya Amey.



Participants who pledged to donate their organs at the ‘More to Give’ walkathon organized by Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai

Speaking at the walkathon, Tennis Ace Kyra Shroff said, "I believe in this cause wholeheartedly; I hope that the future of the country, the youth, take this progressive step with us, to build a healthier nation" Speaking about the cause, Ghazal singer Talat Aziz said, I am honoured to be a part of this movement and I am heartened to see so many fellow Mumbaikars, young and old alike, coming together and taking to the streets; definitely a progressive step towards strengthening the cause".

Mumbaikars in support towards the cause of organ donation at the ‘More to Give’ walkathon organized by Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai

