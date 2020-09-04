Taleemi Inquilab celebrates third anniversary

The weekly Urdu tabloid, Taleemi Inquilab, which is published every Friday and showcases stories reported and written by students, celebrates its third anniversary today.

The 16-page tabloid is targetted at Urdu-medium students, and publishes stories on a variety of subjects, ranging from Indian and global history, science, general knowledge, maths and even has a section devoted to puzzles.

Each week, the publication's lead report focuses on the student community, with the aim of giving a voice to students, as well as to provide them an opportunity to write their own stories. This also helps young students get excited about writing.

Since the COVID-induced lockdown began in March, the print edition of Taleemi Inquilab has been temporarily suspended, even as the publication is available in the PDF format every Friday.

This has resulted in a pleasant upside for the weekly tabloid. While earlier, the readership was restricted only to Mumbai, thePDF edition has started reaching locations as far and wide as Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Rajasthan and other parts of the country.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news