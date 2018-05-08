Talent in India has exceeded expectation: LA Lakers' Brook Lopez

Attending the Jr. NBA National Finals and ACG NBA Jump Finals in the city recently, Lopez witnessed some of the most exciting talent of the country, all at the NBA Academy India



After spending close to a week in India, Los Angeles Lakers' Brook Lopez has come away impressed with the talent on view. Attending the Jr. NBA National Finals and ACG NBA Jump Finals in the city recently, Lopez witnessed some of the most exciting talent of the country, all at the NBA Academy India.

"I think it was very exciting to see first hand what the NBA is doing in Jr. NBA program and NBA Academy. Hopefully, for a lot of kids who want to play basketball rofessionally, NBA is kind of setting up here, a system which can take them up there," said Lopez, adding that India had a lot of potential purely because the diversity of the country can be a great factor. "I have learnt so much about the country being here for the past few days and to see the kind of players from the various regions there are lots of different types of players out there and there are great chances of succeeding," said Lopez.

