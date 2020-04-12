'Talentless' Karan Johar wants to 'weep into his blanket' after his kids call him bad dancer

If you find yourself feeling bored and at a loss for what to do next while you're quarantined at home, you only have to head on to Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out videos of his twin babies. His kids, Roohi and Yash Johar, are super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans. From calling papa KJo's clothes 'girl clothes' to annoying mama Hiroo Johar, Yash and Roohi will surely bring a smile to your face.

Recently, Karan Johar shared another sweet video of his babies calling him a "bad dancer". In the video, Roohi and Yash are again seen Karan's walk-in closet in what has been became their favourite playground. The brother-sister-duo could be seen dancing in the video. Later, they are asked to review their dad's dancing skills. Roohi refers to her father as a "kharaab" dancer. "You are not dancing, you are a very kharaab (bad) dancer", she says. Yash also has a similar thought agreeing to his sister's views.

Sharing the video on Instagram Karan wrote, "Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic)."

Watch the playful banter of Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi:

Earlier the filmmaker had shared a video in which his kids express their dislike for his singing.

In another video that he shared, the kids were seeing body shaming their father. "I have been body-shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles (sic)", he wrote.

If this video doesn't pull at your heartstrings, we don't know what will! Several of Karan Johar's fraternity friends and social media followers couldn't help but laugh out loud at his predicament. What do you think? Should KJo take Yash and Roohi's advice and stop dancing?

