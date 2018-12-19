Tales from Kutch

things-to-do

Celebrate the essence of the region's finest works at this exhibition

Kutch

After the interest the Shruj­an range generated at the fashion week in 2017, the NGO behind it is showcasing its annual collection at a city museum, which will include an exclusive collection to display the versatility of the embroidery handicraft.

The exhibition will also offer stoles, accessories, tops and cholis. The NGO began when fashion designer Ami Shroff's mother, the late Chandaben Shroff, on a drought relief mission in 1969, noticed that while the local women refused handouts from the mission they were eager to work to earn a living.

Growing exposure ensures the preservation and nurturing of this indigenous industry, the potential of which was left untapped owing to neglect. "Popularising these designs in urban markets enables the craftswomen of Kutch to help them find much-deserved recognition globally, further strengthening this sector and also sets an example for the Indian handicraft industry, which is one of the largest employment providers in the country," says Shroff.

The traditional bridal wear set in silk and modern khadi silhouettes embroidered with traditional Kutchi embroidery from different communities will take centre stage, she adds. The collection will be designed by Sudha Patel, Swati Dalal and Shroff.

On December 19-23, 10 am to 7 pm

At Coomaraswamy Hall, Fort.

Call 22844519

Free

