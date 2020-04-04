Tales From The Loop Web Series Review: An oddly weaved sci-fi drama

Tales From The Loop

On: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Mark Romanek

Cast: Daniel Zolghadri, Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider

Rating:

Inspired by Simon Stalenhag's artwork, Nathaniel Halpern uses sci-fi as its backdrop to address normal problems with normal humans in a different world with advance scientific technologies. With simple turning points, the show is extremely touching, and the emotions weaved in an unconventional world are relatable. Starring Daniel Zolghadri, Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider and others, Tales From The Loop will take you to an atypical world of robots and machines, which aren't as ordinary as they might seem.

The first episode shares the story of a little girl, who is in search of her lost mother. As the episode proceeds, she not only enters a loop but also entangles some chapters from her future. With the same characters and standalone episodes, Tales From The Loop will test your patience for real. It is slow, poetic, yet engaging enough that you will want to know what happens with every character. They all are connected to the never-ending 'loop.' It is eerie enough to doubt what you are seeing but makes much more sense in the last five minutes of every episode.

Watch the trailer of Tales From The Loop here:

The show is oddly soothing for sci-fi lovers. What makes it more special is the weirdness in every story and the reassurance of the director to the audience about entering the world of fantasy. If you are patient enough to watch this slow-burning show all by yourself, or with your movie/series partner, Tales From The Loop will give you good content for conversation during these lockdown days.

The amount of thoughtfulness and engagement added by the makers to this show will blow your mind. The credibility of this science fiction is proved after a few episodes. As the frames move on with every chapter, this show is certainly a treat for your nerdy brain!

With thoughtful pauses, uneasiness among the characters and the robotic add-ons at the background, and, of course, loads of science, it forms a loop, a vicious circle of a predictable storyline. Why predictable you ask? It's simple, the normal characters have a normal life with basic human problems. What they are caught into is an unusual scientific world around them. Nerdy enough?

