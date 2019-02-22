Tales from the soul: Story of a rappers, trangender activists and more

things-to-do

Listen to eight inspirational stories including the lives of a rapper and a transgender activist

Vineet Nair aka Trap Poju

In today's frenetic ti­mes, it is easy to get lost in chasing ambition, so much so that we tend lose sight of our journeys and lessons from life. The motivation and inspiration that once drove us, and the stories that once made us, are forgotten in the mad rush.

In an attempt to rediscover them, a platform will throw open its space to eight speakers who will inspire you with the tales of their lives. These narrators from different walks of life will answer the question "Who am I?" in Story of My Life, a storytelling platform which, after the success of their #TumseHoPayega-themed stories last year, is back with the theme #MainKaunHoon. Their narratives will unravel their identities, and their aspirations.



Harsh Kedia, a diabetic chef

Listen to self-made rapper Vineet Nair aka Trap Poju; 7Bantai'Z team member Siddesh Jammi; EGK foods founder Satyajit Roy; Aditi Gandhi, business director of ColourCraft Studios; celebrity emcee Sonam Chhabra; diabetic chef Harsh Kedia; transgender activist Nishtha Nishant; and Jeet Sanghavi, the boxing coach who trained Priyanka Chopra for her role in Mary Kom.

"I believe that storytelling is one of the most powerful tools to inspire people. I'm looking forward to hosting this session and listening to all the khatarnaak stories that we will take back with us," says host Sahil Khattar, actor, RJ and YouTuber.



Sahil Khattar, the host

On February 23, 8 pm

At WeWork, C 20, G block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call 8002002432299

Cost Rs 299 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates