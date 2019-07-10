Search

Taliban agrees to reduce violence in Afghanistan

Updated: Jul 10, 2019, 11:41 IST | Agencies

This could expedite the end of the 18-year war in the war-torn nation

Residents carry bodies killed in an airstrike during a protest in Baghlan province, northern Afghanistan on Tuesday. Pic/AP/PTI

Doha: The Taliban has agreed to reduce violence by stopping attacks on "religious centres, schools, hospitals, educational centres, bazaars, water dams and workplaces" in Afghanistan, that could expedite the end of the 18-year war in the war-torn nation, the media reported on Tuesday.

The agreement taken at the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference on Peace in Doha on Monday night came in the form of a resolution prepared by a committee of six members from Kabul and three members from the Taliban, reports TOLO News.

The participants from Kabul were politicians, civil society members, and government officials. They attended the intra-Afghan talks with their personal capacity.

