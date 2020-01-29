Taliban and Afghan forces clash near US jet crash site

Ghazni: Coalition forces flew sorties over the site of a crashed US military jet in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, hours after Afghan security forces trying to reach the charred wreckage clashed with Taliban insurgents.

The Bombardier E-11A — used for military communications went down in Taliban-controlled territory on Monday afternoon. The Pentagon confirmed the aircraft belonged to US forces, but dismissed Taliban claims it had been shot down.

US officials have not said how many people were on board at the time, and it remained unclear if and how the militants would allow their remains to be recovered. Ghazni police chief Khaled Wardak said Afghan security forces had been trying to reach the wreckage when they were ambushed by the Taliban and pushed back. "The site of the crash, for now, is being covered by the air force. Some say there are two bodies there, while some say there are more," Wardak said.

Ghazni police spokesman Ahmad Khan Sirat confirmed the ambush and air presence, adding that at least one person was killed in the fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces.

Footage from the crash site showed people speaking Pashto walking around the crashed plane, with flames emanating from the charred fuselage. What appeared to be at least two bodies could be seen.

Crashes involving military flights, particularly helicopters, are common in Afghanistan where inclement weather and creaky aircraft are often pressed to their limits in the war-torn country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever