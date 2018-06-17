Taliban and Afghan forces embrace at Eid

Carrying assault weapons and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, members of Afghanistan's biggest militant group travelled by car and motorbike through the contested district of Bati Kot in Nangarhar province, waving Afghan and Taliban flags

Taliban announced a ceasefire for the first three days of Eid

Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces hugged and took selfies with each other in restive eastern Afghanistan yesterday, as an unprecedented ceasefire in the war-torn country held for the second day of Eid.

Carrying assault weapons and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, members of Afghanistan's biggest militant group travelled by car and motorbike through the contested district of Bati Kot in Nangarhar province, waving Afghan and Taliban flags. Afghan forces offered Eid greetings to the Taliban, embracing and posing for photos with the same people they are usually trying to kill — a scene that would have been unthinkable only a few days ago.

Villagers also flocked around the insurgents, hugging them and taking selfies with the heavily armed fighters as they celebrated the holiday capping the holy month of Ramadan. "I am here to offer greetings to our brothers in the police and army," Taliban commander Baba said.