Taliban and Afghan forces embrace at Eid
Carrying assault weapons and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, members of Afghanistan's biggest militant group travelled by car and motorbike through the contested district of Bati Kot in Nangarhar province, waving Afghan and Taliban flags
Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces hugged and took selfies with each other in restive eastern Afghanistan yesterday, as an unprecedented ceasefire in the war-torn country held for the second day of Eid.
Carrying assault weapons and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, members of Afghanistan's biggest militant group travelled by car and motorbike through the contested district of Bati Kot in Nangarhar province, waving Afghan and Taliban flags. Afghan forces offered Eid greetings to the Taliban, embracing and posing for photos with the same people they are usually trying to kill — a scene that would have been unthinkable only a few days ago.
Villagers also flocked around the insurgents, hugging them and taking selfies with the heavily armed fighters as they celebrated the holiday capping the holy month of Ramadan. "I am here to offer greetings to our brothers in the police and army," Taliban commander Baba said.
25 dead in Afghan suicide attack
Jalalabad: A suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd of Afghan Taliban, security forces, and civilians celebrating an unprecedented ceasefire in the war-torn country yesterday, killing at least 25 people, officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that also wounded at least 16 others.
