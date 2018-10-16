Taliban attack Afghan check posts, kill 19 troops

international

Thirteen members of the security forces were killed and 13 others were injured

Representational Image

At least 19 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and 16 others were injured in Taliban attacks, few days ahead of parliamentary elections in the country, officials said on Tuesday.

A group of Taliban fighters launched attacks on three security check posts in Daikundi province's Kijran area, which borders the provinces of Uruzgan and Helmand -- Taliban strongholds -- at around 1.00 a.m.

Thirteen members of the security forces were killed and 13 others were injured, Daikundi Governor's spokesperson Ali Akbar Natiqi told Efe news.

In another attack in Samangan province's Darah-e-Sof district, the Taliban on Monday night killed six police officers, including provincial deputy police chief Tahir Khawani, officials said.

Three people were injured and 30 Taliban fighters were also killed and injured in the attack, reports say.

Armed attacks by the terror group have increased of late, as the country prepares to go to the polls on October 20.

