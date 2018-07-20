Taliban attacks kill 8 police in east Afghanistan
A district governor in Afghanistan says Taliban fighters launched a wave of attacks in eastern Ghazni province, killing at least eight police and wounding seven others. Saeeb Khan Elham said today that insurgents launched a wave of attacks on compounds and police security posts in the Qarabagh district late the night before.
He said government forces meant to reinforce the district were attacked in a Taliban ambush that included roadside mines and were unable to help.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a telephone interview with AP. He says 16 police were killed and a government compound in the district damaged.
