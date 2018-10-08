Taliban calls for boycott of Afghan elections

international

The campaign for the elections, set for October 20, began around 10 days ago and will continue for around three weeks, reports Efe news

The Taliban on Monday appealed to the people of Afghanistan to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country, calling them an attempt to legitimise the presence of foreign troops.

"The Islamic Emirate calls upon the nation for the sake of protecting the broader national interests and for the prevention of this significant and decisive process being used for the malicious objectives of foreign occupiers, to completely boycott the whole procedure of these elections, and not to participate in it by denying its value and credibility," the Taliban said in a statement.

"The bogus process of elections in countries under occupation is conducted for the sole purpose of legitimizing those stooges who are authorized by the occupying forces. In this way, the people are given a deceptive feeling of having free right casting their votes."

In recent months, Afghanistan has witnessed dozens of attacks on election officials, candidates and voters.

