Taliban commander among 12 killed in Afghanistan

international

Representational Image

At least 12 militants, including a key commander of the Taliban, have been killed in Afghanistan's western province of Badghis, police said on Sunday.

"Taliban commander Mawlawi Nazir nickname Mutamen, who had served as the commander of the Taliban special force the Red Unit, was killed along with 11 others in clashes with security forces in Abkamari district," police spokesman Naqibullah Amini told Xinhua news agency.

Without providing more details, the official added that 16 more militants and two security personnel were injured in the fighting. The Taliban have not commented on the report.

