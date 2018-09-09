Search

Taliban commander among 12 killed in Afghanistan

Sep 09, 2018, 21:10 IST | IANS

Without providing more details, the official added that 16 more militants and two security personnel were injured in the fighting

Taliban commander among 12 killed in Afghanistan
Representational Image

At least 12 militants, including a key commander of the Taliban, have been killed in Afghanistan's western province of Badghis, police said on Sunday.

"Taliban commander Mawlawi Nazir nickname Mutamen, who had served as the commander of the Taliban special force the Red Unit, was killed along with 11 others in clashes with security forces in Abkamari district," police spokesman Naqibullah Amini told Xinhua news agency.

Without providing more details, the official added that 16 more militants and two security personnel were injured in the fighting. The Taliban have not commented on the report.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

world newstalibanafghanistan

Watch: Truck gets stuck as the canal bridge it was crossing collapses

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK