Taliban commander killed in Afghan drone strike

Fighting in Ghazni, however, continues for the third consecutive day after insurgents launched a massive attack there on August 10, killing hundreds

Smoke rises from a residential area in the city of Ghazni where militants are holed up. Pic/AFP

A key Taliban commander was killed yesterday in a drone strike that targeted a militant hideout in Afghanistan's Laghman province. The strike was following a tip-off. The commander's identity was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, security forces are battling the Taliban for the third straight day after the insurgents' attack in Ghazni, an Afghan official said. The Taliban pushed into the city from different directions and destroyed a telecommunication tower, cutting off landline and cellphone communications.

Gen. Sharif Yaftali, army chief of staff, said all strategic and government offices in Ghazni are under government control, while adding that the Taliban are hiding in residential areas and civilian homes.

Nearly 203 Tander Military Corps personnel have confirmed the clashes are on, with the Taliban setting the Independent Election Commission offices ablaze, while also blocking the Kabul-Kandahar Highway.

Approximate number of deaths in the attack

Number of military/law enforcement personnel killed

50 militants surrender in Afghanistan

Fifty militants, including a Taliban key commander, surrendered to Afghan authorities in Badghis province yesterday, a police spokesman said. "A total of 50 Taliban insurgents under Taliban key commander Mullah Toofan laid down arms and surrendered to the authorities in Qadis district today," the spokesman media persons. Mullah Toofan commanded 300 fighters in Qadis over the past few years. His surrender would prove a major setback to the Taliban.

