Taliban key commander among 10 killed in Afghanistan

A total of 10 militants, including a Taliban key commander Mawlawi Nasratullah, were killed in Afghanistan's Faryab province on Sunday, an army spokesperson said.

The security forces, acting upon an intelligence report, attacked a Taliban gathering in Dawlat Abad district in the wee hours of Sunday, killing 10 rebels on the spot, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, 15 more insurgents have been arrested in the ongoing operations.

Nasratullah was an important Taliban commander in Faryab province and his elimination could prove to be a major setback to the insurgents in the area, the official said.

Taliban militants have not commented yet.

