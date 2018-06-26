Search

Taliban key commander among 12 killed in Afghanistan

Jun 26, 2018, 00:12 IST | IANS

He said that 19 more militants sustained injuries in the fighting that lasted for a few hours

Taliban key commander among 12 killed in Afghanistan
Representational Image

A key Taliban commander was among 12 militants who were killed on Monday as security forces repulsed an attack by the militant group to overrun a district in Afghanistan's Faryab province, officials said.

"Hundreds of Taliban militants launched massive offensive to overrun Ghormach district but the security forces retaliated and forcing militants to flee after leaving 12 bodies behind including their key commander Mullah Wais," Army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai told Xinhua news agency.

He said that 19 more militants sustained injuries in the fighting that lasted for a few hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Mumbai Rains: Antop Hill building wall collapses

Tags

world newstaliban