Taliban key commander among 21 killed in Afghanistan

international

Army spokesman Ghulam Hazrat Karimi told Xinhua news agency that about 30 more militants were injured and the Taliban militants were expelled from several villages in Imam Sahib district over the past several hours

Representational Image

Taliban key commander Mullah Mansoor, the military operational chief of the outfit, was among 21 armed insurgents who were killed in Afghanistan's Kunduz province in a crackdown, officials said on Monday.

Army spokesman Ghulam Hazrat Karimi told Xinhua news agency that about 30 more militants were injured and the Taliban militants were expelled from several villages in Imam Sahib district over the past several hours.

Meanwhile, Mahboubullah Sayedi, the Governor of Imam Sahib district said three security forces were killed and six others injured since the clash erupted in the district late on Sunday.

However, according to villagers, four civilians were killed, including women and children and five others were injured due to the ongoing fighting in Imam Sahib district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates