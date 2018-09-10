Taliban kills 20 Afghan security officials

international

The Taliban attacked a district headquarters west of Kabul late Saturday, killing 10 policemen, including a district chief, and setting off a gunbattle that was still underway

Afghan security personnel inspect a site following a suicide attack in Kabul on September 9, 2018. - A suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up near a convoy of gunmen commemorating the death anniversary of a famed resistance leader in Kabul on September 9, killing at least seven people, officials said. Pic/AFP

Insurgents have killed at least 20 officials from the Afghan security forces in separate attacks as many marked the 17th anniversary of the killing of a prominent anti-Taliban leader.

The Taliban attacked a district headquarters west of Kabul late Saturday, killing 10 policemen, including a district chief, and setting off a gunbattle that was still underway, said Hakmat Durani, spokesman for the police chief of Maidan Wardak province. He said dozens of insurgents were killed in Afghan airstrikes, and that reinforcements were being sent to the area.

In a separate attack late Saturday, militants targeted a checkpoint in the western Herat province, killing nine security forces and wounding six others, said Gelani Farhad, the provincial governor's spokesman. He blamed the attack on the Taliban, saying around 10 insurgents were killed and five wounded during the ensuing gunbattle. No one claimed responsibility for either attack.

Another suicide bomber also targeted a convoy of mourners marking the anniversary, killing at least one person, according to Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh. The attacks came on the eve of the anniversary of the killing of Ahmad Shah Masoud, who led the resistance to the Taliban in the late 1990s and was killed by suicide bombers two days before the September 11 attacks.

