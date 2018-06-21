Taliban kills 30 Afghan security forces

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in a WhatsApp message to journalists

Attacks came days after Taliban ended its ceasefire. Pic/AFP

Taliban fighters killed around 30 Afghan security forces in multiple attacks in western Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, days after the group ended its ceasefire.

"More than half of the fatalities came from the ambush and roadside bomb blasts that hit a reinforcement convoy," Badghis provincial governor Abdul Qhafoor Malikzai said.

The other soldiers and police were killed when militants stormed their bases overnight, Qhafoor added. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in a WhatsApp message to journalists. Provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek confirmed the death toll.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever