Taliban militants abduct 7 Indian engineers in Baghlan

Seven Indian engineers of an RPG group company working in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province were abducted yesterday by Taliban gunmen who apparently mistook them for government employees, media reports said.

The External Affairs Ministry said in New Delhi it is in touch with authorities in Afghanistan and is ascertaining the details of the incident. The Taliban militants abducted the Indians, working for Maharashtra-based company KEC, and their Afghan driver early Sunday morning. The seven Indian nationals were electrical engineers. They were abducted while they were travelling to the area where KEC has a contract to operate an electricity sub-station. Baghlan Governor Abdulhai Nemati said the Taliban group took the engineers hostage and moved them to the Dand-e-Shahabuddin area of Pul-e-Khumri city.

Nemati said the terror group said it had abducted them, believing they were government employees. No group has, however, claimed responsibility. Nemati said they are trying to get the abductees released through tribe elders and mediation.

