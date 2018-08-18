Taliban repeats call for direct talks with US

international

The Taliban has repeated its call for direct talks with the US, a statement said on Saturday

Representational Image

The Taliban has repeated its call for direct talks with the US, a statement said on Saturday. Describing the presence of the US-led forces in Afghanistan as the cause of conflict, Taliban chief Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada in the statement said: "Lone option is to end the occupation of Afghanistan," reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Islamic Emirate (Taliban) continues to call for understanding and sound logic instead of force and points them towards options that can guarantee the cessation and end of this long war," the leader said.

The Taliban has repeatedly refused the Afghan government's offer for talks, blaming the US for continued war and instability in the country.

"Since the ongoing war in Afghanistan is the birth-child of US occupation therefore we have and continue to insist on direct talks with Washington to bring it to an end," the statement added.

