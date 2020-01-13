Talk for kaarigars

Attend

Hoping to bridge the gap between rural craftspersons or kaarigars and their customers, Nilesh Priyadarshi (inset), a management professional who has been implementing and monitoring social projects in rural areas to improve the quality of life of craftspersons, will be talking about creating rural craft entrepreneurs. The talk, organised by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and The Museum Society of Mumbai, will focus on the workings of Kaarigar Clinic, a rural business clinic by Priyadarshi, where artisans can come to diagnose their business problems.

Free

On January 13, 5.30 pm onwards

At Visitors Centre, CSMVS, 159-161, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22844519

