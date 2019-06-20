Talk it out

Search

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 08:05 IST | Riti Agrawal

A series brings diverse personalities together to share and discuss ideas

Laxmi Agarwal

A series of talks, Conversations Mumbai, was started recently as an initiative to bring like-minded people from different fields under one roof, and discuss ideas born out of their respective professions. Hosted by Glevina Mathias, the third edition of the same will be held in the city on Sunday.

It will feature percussionist Taufiq Qureshi, acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, elephant conservationist Anand Shinde, mallakhamb expert Uday Deshpande, and writer-actor Paula McGlynn. The event aims at combining knowledge and fun in a unique way that is not theme specific.

"The purpose of the talk is to build a community of doers and problem-solvers who can come together to share their ideas with the audience and help each other grow," says Asmita Neve-Pawar, the organiser of the event.

On June 23, 7.30 pm
At Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi.
Call 9930748258
Log on to www.insider.in
cost Rs 299 onwards

