Talking about a new direction

Actors Prerna Chawla and Shikha Talsania got a chance to wear a new hat in 2018, when they co-directed a play for the first time. It was called Dekh Behen and Akvarious Productions founder Akarsh Khurana had given them the opportunity. The whole theatrical experience was completely different to what they had thus been used to. Talsania tells us, "As an actor, you are working with the script and the others on the cast, placing yourself on the stage as the director guides you in order to fulfil his vision. But as a director, I had to see the play in its entirety, and I cherished the experience of looking at things from the audience's point of view."

The insight she thus gained is what she will be sharing with listeners at a talk that she will host with Chawla this week. Talsania tells us that the discussion will also address what it was like co-directing a play with a friend. "Prerna and I had worked together a lot earlier, though [as first-time directors] there were times when we had different opinions about how we wanted things to play out. But it wasn't hard to work it out because we are not just civilised human beings, but professionals as well," she says.

She adds that given her family background (both parents, Tiku and Dipti Talsania, are veteran stage actors), she had grown up being used to the backstage. Talsania says, "I was always one of those kids who was part of any theatre activity, be it in school or college. And I knew that being a director was on my bucket list, not for the camera, but for the stage. It was one of my goals and I am thankful that I got the opportunity, since it was an experience like nothing else."

On May 10, 6 pm

Log on to instagram.com/akvariouslive

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news