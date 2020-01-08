Talking cultures

At a talk titled Other Worlds Are Possible:Re-Imagining Through "Cultural Acupuncture" as part of Junoon's Mumbai Local series, head of Godrej's India Culture Lab, Parmesh Shahani, will speak of his work and role in making a more LGBTQ inclusive corporate world, something he has managed to do over the years in his current company.

The talk is sure to inspire while it entertains, those from within the community and outside, with new ways of challenging the status quo in existing paradigms.

ON January 12, 5 pm

AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

CALL 23731234

