Tamannaah Bhatia: Even though I lead a healthy lifestyle, follow proper diet, the virus has made me weak

It was August 26 earlier this year when Tamannaah Bhatia had taken to her Instagram account to inform her fans that her parents had tested positive for COVID-19. She had written- "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately." (sic)

She added, "The results have just come in and, unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative." (sic)

And on October 5, she was tested positive too and had taken to her Instagram account to write a note this time as well. And now, the actress has spoken about recovering from COVID-19 virus, the fear around it, and how despite leading a healthy lifestyle, following proper diet, the virus has made her weak.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "I think during my recovery period, I got all the symptoms, from losing the sense of taste and smell, there were fatigue and body ache." She even spoke about the days when she used to feel low and revealed, "Thinking about something daunting out there makes you feel uncertain. From being physically active to being enclosed in one room when I couldn't even feel the fresh wind on my face was really difficult. I had my moments of feeling low, of not feeling good."

Given she has been working out a lot over the past few months, she had body ache but also stated that one has to be aware of the common symptoms. "I also had been working out rigorously and thought my body was aching because of that. But most of us are only aware of the common symptoms. So, the earlier you address the issue, the better. The moment you feel unwell get yourself checked."

She continued, "Even though I lead a healthy lifestyle, follow proper diet and exercise routine, the virus has made me weak. The fear around Covid-19 is understandable. But getting the test done, not hiding your diagnosis and treating yourself on time, really helps. There's no point in being scared and not helping other people. It's not like if someone has got the virus, we should runway from that person."

The other actors who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few months are Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Himani Shivpuri, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

