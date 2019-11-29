Tamannaah Bhatia: Web series is like doing five films at a go

Straddling the three diverse worlds of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films is no mean feat, but Tamannaah Bhatia is game for more. The actor is set to make her digital debut with a crime thriller that has earned a place on Hotstar's roster for 2020. "The OTT platform is a new playground for actors who are looking to break ground with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic time frame," says Bhatia, who began shooting for the Tamil series in Chennai, earlier this week.

Tentatively titled The November Story, the show revolves around Bhatia's character who tries to salvage the reputation of her father who is accused of a crime.

Ask her what lured her to join the digital bandwagon, and she attributes it to the longer screen time that the platform offers. "Web series is the perfect format to showcase my skills; it is almost like doing five films at one go. One can explore the character in depth. Audiences today want to consume quality content that has a global appeal. If your story is original and relatable, then there is an audience for it, and the appreciation is instant."

