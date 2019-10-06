Tamannaah finds a new fan post Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Tamannaah Bhatia's performance in the recently released Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has made producer Ram Charan's wife Upasana a fan of hers. Taking to Twitter, Upasana shared a photo of Tamannaah flaunting her big ring and wrote, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer. Missing you already. Catch up soon (sic)." Check it out:

A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks

from Mrs Producer ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¥³

Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy pic.twitter.com/rmVmdwWNAd — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) October 3, 2019

The film, as expected, created havoc on its opening day in India and collected over 65 crore in all the versions. Trade analyst Komal Nahta gave a break-up of all the versions that only suggests this period drama is all set to be a huge blockbuster, take a look:

‘Syeraa’ creates havoc at the box-office!



Day 1 Gross Collections:



Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam versions - Rs. 8 crore



Telugu version:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - Rs. 54 crore

Overseas - Rs. 14 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 12 crore



Hindi version: Rs. 2.6 crore net (not gross). — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) October 3, 2019

‘Syeraa Narasimha Reddy’ netted Rs. 65 crore (all versions put together) on day 1. ‘War’ day 1 was Rs. 53.35 crore. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) October 3, 2019

Tamannaah is now gearing up for her next Hindi film, Bole Chudiyan, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, slated to release next year. She then gears up for the Hindi remake of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen, titled This Is Mahalakshmi. All in all, the upcoming year seems to be immensely promising for the actor.

