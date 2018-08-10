Tamil activist Thirumurugan Gandhi arrested in Bengaluru

national

Pro-Tamil activist Thirumurugan Gandhi was today arrested at the international airport in Bengaluru based on a Look Out Circular issued against him by the Tamil Nadu police

He was arrested upon his arrival from Geneva, where he attended a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting recently and raised the issue of Anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin district and subsequent police firing that left 13 dead, a release from May 17 movement said. "Gandhi landed in Bengaluru this morning from Germany and was detained by the airport Immigration officials based on a Look Out notice they had received from Tamil Nadu police.

Later, he was handed over to us," Kempegowda International Airport police told PTI. However the city police remained tight-lipped when contacted by PTI for details. Meanwhile, MDMK Chief Vaiko condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release.

