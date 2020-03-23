Search

Tamil actor-director Visu passes away at 74; celebs condole his death

Updated: Mar 23, 2020, 10:02 IST | IANS | Chennai

Born as M.R. Viswanathan and popularly known as Visu is noted for his family centric movies. He began his career as an Assistant Director under ace Director late K.Balachandar and later branched off on his own.

Tamil actor-director Visu (Picture courtesy/Actor Karthik's official Twitter account)
Tamil movie director, producer, actor, play writer Visu, 74, on Sunday died in Chennai due to old age ailments. Tamil Nadu BJP leaders and actor condoled the death.

Some of Visu's popular movies are 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', 'Manal Kayaru', 'Dowry Kalyanam'.

In his condolence message Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan said Visu's death is a great loss for his family and for the art world. Visu had joined BJP in 2016.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan also condoled Visu's death.

