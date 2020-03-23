Tamil actor-director Visu passes away at 74; celebs condole his death

Tamil movie director, producer, actor, play writer Visu, 74, on Sunday died in Chennai due to old age ailments. Tamil Nadu BJP leaders and actor condoled the death.

Deepest condolences on the demise of legendary #Visu sir. He’ll always be remembered for his classic films / talk shows & the family values for which he stood by. As a strong administrator & a guiding force in many assn. his absence creates a huge void. We will miss you sir. pic.twitter.com/RlXqx7YTbu — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 22, 2020

We miss you #Visu Sir. Your contributions through films, scripts, talk shows have been so valuable to our society. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

Aum Shanthi ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/GQExDavbjQ — sukanya (@SukanyaActor) March 22, 2020

This legend has left us !

A wonderful writer , fantastic director , unique actor , orator touched families with his connectable sentiments & witty dialogues! His films make sense even today ! Heartfelt Condolences to #visu sir’s family & friends! #RIPVisu sir #Legend #Genius pic.twitter.com/aMaZWE5CX3 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 22, 2020

#RIPVisu sir, #Visu sir was a trend setter in family drama genre with some wonderful films to his credit. He ruled for a decade with his films. Very sad to know about his passing away today. May his soul rest in peace ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/VKfRAAUoIm — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) March 22, 2020

#Visu sir, the legend ðÂÂÂ You Will be always in my thoughts for creating the everlasting, ever inspiring #samsaramadhuminsaram May your soul Rest In Peace sir — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 22, 2020

Born as M.R. Viswanathan and popularly known as Visu is noted for his family centric movies. He began his career as an Assistant Director under ace Director late K.Balachandar and later branched off on his own. He also hosted couple of television shows. Most of the movies directed by him revolved around joint families and the issues faced by them.

Some of Visu's popular movies are 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', 'Manal Kayaru', 'Dowry Kalyanam'.

In his condolence message Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan said Visu's death is a great loss for his family and for the art world. Visu had joined BJP in 2016.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan also condoled Visu's death.

