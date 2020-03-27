Tamil actor-doctor V Sethuraman passes away

Tamil actor-doctor V Sethuraman passed away due to a cardiac arrest on March 26, 2020, at the age of 36. The actor was known for his films Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, and others. Sethuraman is survived by his wife and daughter.

Actor Sathish took to Twitter to condole the demise of the actor. He wrote, "Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP"

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

Sethuraman was very active on social media networks and had been speaking largely about the coronavirus pandemic and how to stay safe from it. His last post on Instagram was a hopeful message accompanied by a happy picture.

Sethuraman's death has come as quite a shock to the south film industry. His fans, too, have been posting condolence messages on social media. One of them wrote on Twitter: "Extremely shattered, I cannot tolerate this lose. He is one of the most beautiful human being I know. I cannot believe this. My deepest condolence to his family. So unfair man, life is so uncertain. Please let’' take a moment to pray for his family."

