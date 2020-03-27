Tamil actor-doctor V Sethuraman passes away
V Sethuraman, who is known for his film Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, has breathed his last at the age of 36.
Tamil actor-doctor V Sethuraman passed away due to a cardiac arrest on March 26, 2020, at the age of 36. The actor was known for his films Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, and others. Sethuraman is survived by his wife and daughter.
Actor Sathish took to Twitter to condole the demise of the actor. He wrote, "Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP"
Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2— Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020
Sethuraman was very active on social media networks and had been speaking largely about the coronavirus pandemic and how to stay safe from it. His last post on Instagram was a hopeful message accompanied by a happy picture.
What if.... The virus is here to help us? To reset. To remember. What is truly important. Reconnecting with family and community. Reducing travel so the environment, the skies, the air, our lungs, all get a break. ð³ . Parts of thw world are seeing blue sky and clouds âï¸ for the first time in forever with the factories being shut down. . Working from home rather than commuting ð to work (less pollution, more personal time). . Reconnecting with family as there is more time at home.ð©ð¼ð» An invitation to turn inwards — a deep meditation — rather than the usual going out to self soothe. ð§ð¼ To reconnect with self — what is really important to me? A reset economically. The working poor. The lack of healthcare access. The need for paid sick leave. How hard does one need to work to be able to live, to have a life outside of work? To face our mortality — check back into living life rather than simply working, working, working. To reconnect with our elders who are so susceptible to the virus. The presence of Grace for all. There is a shift underway in our society — what if it is one that is favorable for us? What if the virus is an ally in our evolution? In our remembrance of what it means to be connected, humane, living a simpler life, to be less impactful/more kind to our environment. It was time for a change, we all knew that. And, change has arrived. By ~ Gurpreet K. Gill MD #differentperspective #raisethecollective #motherearth #grown #peace #love
Sethuraman's death has come as quite a shock to the south film industry. His fans, too, have been posting condolence messages on social media. One of them wrote on Twitter: "Extremely shattered, I cannot tolerate this lose. He is one of the most beautiful human being I know. I cannot believe this. My deepest condolence to his family. So unfair man, life is so uncertain. Please let’' take a moment to pray for his family."
