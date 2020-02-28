Tamil actress Gayatri Sai: Delivery boy posted my number on adult groups

Actress Gayatri Sai, who made her acting debut as a child artiste in director Mani Ratnam's 1990 film "Anjali", has filed a police complaint against a pizza delivery boy for allegedly sharing her contact number on several adult whatsapp groups.

"@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in a intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since your office is yet to speak to me. I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared. please be safe all," she tweeted on February 26.

.@dominos_india I thought you gave a statement to support the case but looks like you want to close it. I am a shareholder of jubilant foods and feel this totally not fare at all . This case should be put under crime against women @DrMRaviIPS1 @TNPOLICE_HQ — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 27, 2020

On Thursday, Gayatri informed that the ADGP of the Chennai Police had transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet.

"@DrMRaviIPS1 commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir," she tweeted.

.@DrMRaviIPS1 commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir https://t.co/0RiKZIo9es — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 27, 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever