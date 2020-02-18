Tamil director Raj Kapoor's son Sharook Kapoor passes away in Mecca

Tamil filmmaker Raj Kapoor's 23-year-old son Sharook Kapoor passed away in Mecca on February 17. He was 23. According to The Times of India, Sharook was on a pilgrimage to Mecca along with his mother Saleeja Kapoor. He suffered from shortness of breath and had begun shivering.

View this post on Instagram ð♥ï¸ð A post shared by sharook kapoor (@sharook_kapoor) onFeb 14, 2020 at 2:10pm PST

The youngster had posted a few pictures of his pilgrimage on his Instagram handle. He captioned the picture with a heart and an angel emoji.

Raj Kapoor is trying to bring Sharook Kapoor's body back to Chennai to perform the last rites, but he is facing issues owing to the international regulations in Mecca. Raj Kapoor wanted his son to set foot into the acting industry. The sudden death of the youngster has left the entire film industry in a state of shock.

Raj made his debut as a director in 1991 with Thalattu Ketkuthamma. The film, which starred Prabhu and Kanaka in lead roles, was a major hit in southern India. The director then went on to helm films like Aval Varuvala and Anandha Poongatre with actor Ajith. His last release was Vambu Sandai in 2008.

