Tamil lessons for Amyra Dastur as the actress bags series of Tamil projects

With three South films on her resume and another that she's filming, Amyra Dasture takes up sessions to learn Tamil language

Amyra Dastur

Even as she has an array of Bollywood offerings — Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya, Made In China, and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Prassthanam — in her kitty, Amyra Dastur has continued to rake in a series of Tamil projects. As Adhik Ravichander's Prabhudheva starrer marks her third movie in the language, Dastur continues to shoot for yet another project, also helmed by Ravichander.

It comes as little surprise then that the actor has taken up lessons in Tamil. While she's currently focussing on learning the skill for the psychological thriller that features Prabhudheva, she hopes the lessons will aid her in subsequent films.

"I want to be able to dub for the character that I play in this film because it will enhance the performance. One has to be careful when filming a thriller; the correct emotions must be portrayed to make it believable," says the actor, adding that learning the language will also give her an added advantage during the promotions. "I'll understand what is being told to me instead of constantly asking others to translate it. This is a small step towards improving myself."

