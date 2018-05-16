Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018: TN Board HSC Results today, check tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) results will be available on the official site tnresults.nic.in. You can also check it on tamilnadu12.jagranjosh.com

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) will declare the Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2018 today (May 16) at 9.30 am on The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) official site tnresults.nic.in. Soon after the official declaration of the results, students will throng in to check their results. With lakh of students accessing the results simultaneously, there might be some technical glitches. You can also check it on tamilnadu12.jagranjosh.com.

Once the TN Board Result is formally announced by the board, the students can visit the official result page of Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) (tnresults.nic.in) and enter their respective roll numbers in the space provides and click 'submit' to get their results. However it will be much easier to check your Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2018 result on Jagran Josh.

The Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2018 will be available on official website - tnresults.nic.in

Here are the quick key steps of checking Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2018.

>> Click on the website - tamilnadu12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2017 copy for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu Education Department was established about 100 years ago to conduct examination for the HSC and the SSC during the British era. Later, after Independence, it was formed in 1978 as a separate department to monitor and regulate secondary school education in the state and to conduct yearly examinations to evaluate the academic performance of students through Tamil Nadu 12th Board Examination and Tamil Nadu 10th Board Examination.

