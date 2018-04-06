Tamil Nadu bandh over Cauvery board passes off peacefully

Rail and road blockade, demonstrations, and impromptu rallies by the Opposition marked the shutdown in the state affecting normal life to some extent

The DMK-led opposition parties'' sponsored bandh demanding setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) was by and large peaceful and near total in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, barring stone-pelting incidents in some parts.

Rail and road blockade, demonstrations, and impromptu rallies by the Opposition marked the shutdown in the state affecting normal life to some extent. Police said stone pelting incidents were reported from places including Chennai, Vellore, Erode and Sivaganga.

A policeman was injured in Chennai in a stone-pelting incident, they said. In some regions like parts of Madurai district, the bandh evoked partial and mixed response. Although state-run transport corporation buses were operated, it witnessed a drop in services owing to support for the bandh from opposition-backed trade unions, including DMK''s LPF.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever