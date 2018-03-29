Tamil Nadu BJP panel seeks Cauvery-Godavari linking

A committee formed by the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on the Cauvery water issue on Wednesday met Union minister Nitin Gadkari and sought the formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB)



AIADMK MPs raise slogans demanding constitution of CMB during the budget session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The committee also called for a permanent solution to the dispute by transferring excess water in the Godavari to Cauvery — a plan already talked about by the Union water resources ministry led by Gadkari. The minister, the committee said, assured it that he would convey the "feelings of the people of the state and the BJP unit to the appropriate forum at the appropriate time".

"We wanted to convey the feelings of our people of TN, particularly the feelings of the BJP, that we want, and we insist, that the CMB is established as ordered by the court of law," Rajya Sabha MP and committee member L Ganesan told the media.

