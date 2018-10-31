Tamil Nadu citizens can burst crackers for Diwali in morning: SC

national

Supreme Court agrees to TN government's request but insists on two-hour window; order applies to Puducherry also

A labourer works at Raj firecracker factory in Liusipukuri village, on the outskirts of Siliguri. Pic/AFP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its order which had fixed 8 pm to 10 pm as the time slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals, saying that authorities in states are at liberty to change the timings but the duration will not exceed two hours a day.

The court was hearing a plea by Tamil Nadu government, which sought its nod for bursting of crackers on Diwali morning in accordance with the religious practices in the state.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also made it clear that its October 23 direction allowing the manufacture and sale of only "green crackers", which have low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals, was meant for Delhi-NCR and it was not applicable pan-India.

"The direction for green crackers was not for all the states. It was only for Delhi-NCR," the bench observed and said it would pass a formal order on Wednesday. The bench was told by the counsel appearing for Tamil Nadu government that as per religious practices in south Indian states the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali was done in the morning and they should be given permission to burst crackers between 4.30 and 6.30 am. One of the advocates said in Puducherry, bursting of firecrackers was done in the morning. "We are going to change the timings," the bench said.

