Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami denies reports of rift with O Panneerselvam

As per the accord reached at the time of merger of the factions led by them last year, Panneerselvam is the coordinator of the AIADMK while Palaniswami is co-coordinator

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today denied any rift between him and his deputy O Panneerselvam, saying both of them were working unitedly. Even yesterday, both attended a function together and there was also no internal fight within the ruling AIADMK as being made out, he told reporters in Salem, 160 km from here.

He was replying to a specific question on reports about 'rift' between him and Panneerselvam. As per the accord reached at the time of merger of the factions led by them last year, Panneerselvam is the coordinator of the AIADMK while Palaniswami is co-coordinator. When asked whether the AIADMK would have an alliance with the BJP, Palanisamy said a decision on alliances would be taken at the time of elections considering the prevailing situation.

He also said his party was ready to face elections at any time. On Mettur Dam reaching its full capacity, Palanisamy it was the result of his prayers made at the famous lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati recently. The dam reached its full level of 120 feet "by the grace

of the God," he said. Similarly, the God will also bestow good sense to his the Karnataka counter part (on sharing of the Cauvery waters), he said referring to H D Kumaraswamy's visit to the hill shrine yesterday.

The Supreme Court verdict was clear on Karnataka releasing Tamil Nadu's rightful share, which would be specified by the Cauvery Water Management Authority at its monthly meetings, he said.

