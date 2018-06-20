Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami thanks PM Modi for AIIMS in Madurai

In a letter to Modi, Palaniswami said: "On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and me, I thank you, Sir, for selecting the establishment of a new AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai district

PM Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami/PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai district.

In a letter to Modi, Palaniswami said: "On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and me, I thank you, Sir, for selecting the establishment of a new AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai district." He said the state government would provide all necessary support to the Central government to facilitate the early commencement of work.

