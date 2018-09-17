Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami greets PM Modi on his 68th birthday

national

"I pray that the almighty may grant you many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation and the people," he said in the message, which was released by the state government

As Narendra Modi turns 68, Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In his greetings to the prime minister, Palaniswami extended his "warm wishes" to Modi "for a wonderful year ahead. " "On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I take great pleasure in conveying my warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead," the chief minister further added.

Narendra Modi might not be favourite among opposition leaders and parties but on the occasion of PM's 68th birthday, all leaders cutting across party lines conveyed their best wishes to BJP's tallest leader and India's 14th prime minister. Narendra Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.



Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi also greeted the prime minister on his birthday and said, "the vision, commitment, intellect and leadership exhibited by you (Modi) have been instrumental in our country emerging as a force to reckon in the comity of nations." She also extended greetings on behalf of the people of the Union Territory. "Schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, and Ayushman Bharat are path-breaking schemes, truly inclusive, to make the poor of India be part of development and prosperity," she said.

PM Modi is currently gearing up for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he faces a daunting challenge from opposition parties and has already told party leaders and ministers to fight the next elections aggressively and collectively.

