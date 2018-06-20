Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami thanks PM Modi for AIIMS in Madurai
In a letter to Modi, Palaniswami said: "On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and me, I thank you, Sir, for selecting the establishment of a new AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai district
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai district.
In a letter to Modi, Palaniswami said: "On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and me, I thank you, Sir, for selecting the establishment of a new AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai district." He said the state government would provide all necessary support to the Central government to facilitate the early commencement of work.
