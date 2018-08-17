Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy, MK Stalin pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

national

A host of leaders from Tamil Nadu belonging to different parties including Chief Minister E Palaniswamy of the AIADMK and DMK Working President M.K. Stalin on Friday paid homage to the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose body was lying in state for people to pay their last respects.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Palaniswamy visited the BJP headquarters and placed wreaths on the body of Vajpayee, whom he described as a world leader who had done yeoman service to the country as prime minister and in public life.

Stalin visited the residence of the late leader on Krishna Menon Marg and placed a wreath on the body. He was accompanied by his sister and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi, former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and party MP Tiruchi Siva. Stalin recalled Vajapyee's leadeship qualities and made a particular reference to the Golden Quadrilateral project of highway linking.

DMK leaders T R Baalu and A Raja, who were part of the Vajpayee cabinet, also placed wreaths on the body of Vajpayee at the BJP office. MDMK leader Vaiko, who had a good equation with Vajpayee, also visited the late leader's residence to pay his homage. AIADMK, DMK and MDMK were part of the coalition governments that Vajpayee ran between 1998 and 2004. Tamil Nadu state unit President of BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan also paid her homage at Vajpayee's residence.

