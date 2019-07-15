Tamil Nadu government hands over Rs 3 Lakh solatium to rape victim's mother

crime

The state government had ordered the solatium to be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the cheque for the amount was given to the woman during the weekly Grievances Day

Coimbatore: District Collector K Rajamani on Monday handed over Rs three lakh solatium to the mother of a seven-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered at Pannimadai on the outskirts on March 25 this year.

The state government had ordered the solatium to be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the cheque for the amount was given to the woman during the weekly Grievances Day, officials said.

The girl, who was reported missing, was found dead with multiple injuries and wrapped in a T-shirt near her house. The autopsy report revealed that she was sexually abused and strangulated. A 34-year-old man, who lived adjacent to the girl's house, was arrested on March 31 in connection with the incident.

In a similar incident, a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in the Gagha area here. The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added. The girl had gone missing and when she reached home, she told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and allegedly raped her with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Akthar and Atiuallh were also booked under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, he said.

During the initial investigation, we found that Ansari married to the girl at an Arya Samaj temple, the SSP said. Both are neighbours and know each other for a very long time, he added. We have also questioned the temple's priest who conducted their marriage. However, the investigation is at the initial stage and things will become clear after some time. Gupta said.

With inputs from PTI

