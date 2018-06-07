Search

Jun 07, 2018, 20:05 IST | PTI

He was replying to a question by DMK member TRB Raja

Tamil Nadu government says Banned plastic products will not be produced in proposed park

Tamil Nadu government today said plastic items proposed to be banned in the state will not be produced at the Plastics Industries Park planned in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

"The banned (plastic) items will not be manufactured there," Chief Minister K Palaniswami told the assembly. He was replying to a question by DMK member TRB Raja. On Tuesday, Palasniwami had announced in the assembly that the manufacture, sale, storage and usage of items such as plastic paper, cups, water sachets, straws and carry bags would be banned with effect from January 1, 2019.

However, polythene sachets used for packing milk, curd, oil and medical equipment would be exempted from the ban, he had said.

The announcement had been made in the interest of the environment, besides to give a "plastic-free" Tamil Nadu to its future generations.

