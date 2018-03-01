Tamil Nadu government unveils 24 hr toll free helpline to provide info on education

Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday said a 24-hour helpline has been set up for the first time in the country that would provide information on education and offer guidance to students

Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday said a 24-hour helpline has been set up for the first time in the country that would provide information on education and offer guidance to students. Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally launched the toll free number 14417 through the 24 hour Education Guidance Centre set up at the Secretariat that would offer information relating to school education and offer guidance to students.

Following the announcement in the Assembly that a toll free help line would be set up at Rs two crore, Palaniswami launched the facility at a function, an official release said. School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary, Girija Vaidyanathan and senior government officials participated in the function, the release said.

